This Spine-Chilling Funeral Home Has Been Abandoned Since 2009 After The Owner Reported Seeing The Dead “Come To Life Before Her Eyes”

The start of September means pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks, and the Dollar Spot at Target is packed with fall decor. Yes!

But, if that is not enough to get excited about, one account on TikTok known as @Places_Forgotten has also been highlighting a ton of ultra-creepy destinations to satisfy Halloween lovers’ fascination with all things spooky.

And one of their most recent posts features an utterly eerie funeral home that was abandoned by its owner in 2009.

First of all, the building’s exterior is entirely overgrown and even has a hearse with a casket sticking out of the back parked on the front grass.

That would be enough to deter most people from entering. But, the TikToker forged inside and discovered some even more spine-tingling features.

Inside the reception room, the pews where guests would normally pray and observe deceased loved ones are covered in thick dust. The walls and ceiling are also torn down, exposing the building’s guts.

An open casket was also still laid at the front of the room– as if frozen in time.

And in the back of the funeral home, the preparation room is probably the most unsettling. There lies the same table, sink, and even a sponge used to prepare those who had passed away for display during wakes.

TikTok; pictured above is a view from outside the funeral home

