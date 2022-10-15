He Called The Police After His Fiancée Never Came Home, But Then They Showed Up At Her New Job To Check On Her, And Now She Is Furious

A few nights ago, this thirty-five-year-old man’s fiancée left their house to give a friend’s son a ride home. She left around 7:45 p.m. and apparently implied that she would be back before 9:00 p.m.

But, what was supposed to be a quick favor for a friend ended in him getting sick to his stomach.

First, 10:15 p.m. rolled around, and his fiancée was not home. So, he shot her a text, and she answered. His fiancée apologized for being late and explained how their friend’s son had actually been in the next town over. This added thirty minutes to her drive each way, and she claimed that she was finally on her way home.

Then, the time hit 11:45 p.m., and he realized that his fiancée had still never gotten home. So, he decided to call her and also sent her a few more texts. She did not answer this time, though, and he was getting increasingly upset.

Next came 12:30 a.m., and his upset had become total anger. He was really confused as to why his fiancée was not answering his relentless texts or calls and left wondering where she had been.

Finally, though, by 1:30 a.m., his anger apparently totally transformed into worry. He realized that his fiancée had never read one of his texts, and he started to think that something might have happened to her.

So, he decided to contact the police at about 1:45 a.m. that night. He thought that was the best course of action since, in the past, he had heard that the first twenty-four hours of someone being missing were the most important.

After speaking with the authorities, he also asked the officers to inform him of any car accidents involving his fiancée’s car. The police told him that they would keep him informed and also send some officers to check along the route his fiancée had been driving.

“I called all of the hospitals in the area to check if she had been checked in, and I waited outside watching the road for her car for three hours– partially because I did not want the kids to hear me on the phone with hospitals, and secondly because I was sick with worry,” he revealed.

