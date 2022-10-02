John Cena Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Wishes Granted Via The Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena is arguably the most recognizable name in professional wrestling. Ever since he got his start in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2002, John has dominated the sports space and infiltrated pop culture as a household celeb.

But, one thing you might not know about the wrestler is that he is extremely passionate about giving back to his fanbase. And as of this year, John has broken the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children between the ages of two and eighteen with critical illnesses in the United States. The children can pick from a plethora of options– including attending an event, meeting a celebrity, or even giving a gift to a loved one.

And countless celebrities have supported the mission– from Adam Sandler and Madonna to Michael Jordan and Lady Gaga.

But, no other star has ever granted over two hundred wishes in the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s forty-two-year history.

So, as of September, John Cena is not only the most requested celebrity among Make-A-Wish kids– but he is also the world record holder after granting a whopping six hundred and fifty wishes.

John reached this milestone through his relentless commitment to “dropping everything” for the kids.

“If you ever need me for this ever. I don’t care what I’m doing. I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that is the collect thing,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

“I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I will be the first in line to do my part.”

