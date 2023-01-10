10 Common Mistakes Newlyweds Make Without Even Realizing It

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

You’ve finally done it – after months of pinning Pinterest boards and making deposits – you’ve had the wedding day of your dreams! Now you get to spend the rest of your life with that special someone.

While choosing the wedding colors and the cake flavor was a challenge, the real challenge was only beginning.

Marriage is hard – it takes hard work and dedication to the person you read your vows to. However, it’s those hard parts that make a marriage stronger. So to help you out, here are 10 common mistakes newlyweds make in the first 1-2 years. Let’s help you navigate those mistakes, so your marriage comes out the other side stronger than ever.

Mistake #1: Trying to change your spouse.

Just because you now wear rings does not mean you get free reign to try to change who your spouse is at their core. Surely at this point, you know who they are and were okay with it enough to marry them.

If you married them under the pretense that you could change them in the future, you are setting your marriage up for failure.

Yes – you are married and committed to each other – but focus on managing expectations rather than trying to mold your spouse into someone they aren’t.

Mistake #2: Expecting romance always to be there.

