A Girl Who Gave Him And His Roommate A Ride Home Ended Up Texting Him Later To Ask That He Give Her $2.47 For Gas Money

It’s no secret that the rise in gas prices this year has been brutal. According to TIME magazine, gas prices averaged up to $5 a gallon for the very first time in United States history this past June.

Statistics from the American Auto Association show that over the summer, gas prices were over $5 per gallon in 21 states, and in California, they even went up to a staggering price of $6.41 per gallon.

Although gas prices in some parts of the country are now lower, people all over are still doing what they can to be wary of how they spend their gas money. A road trip with friends is not such a popular activity anymore.

A TikTok posted by Peter Pribyl Pierdinock (@peterpribylpierdinock) went viral for showing the lengths people will go to make sure they get bang for their buck when it comes to gas money, and how what starts off as an innocent ride with a friend can turn into an awkward interaction later.

Many people may believe that it’s not unreasonable to ask for gas money when transporting friends from one place to another.

But what if the split amount ends up being less than $3?

Peter recently received some texts from a girl named Julia, who had recently given him and his roommate a ride home one night.

He found them to be so absurd that he posted a video of the texts along with him saying, “I know it’s unlikely, but I’m actively rooting for the Yellowstone Supervolcano.”

What did Julia do that could make Peter wish for the Yellowstone Caldera to erupt and destroy North America? She asked him for gas money.

