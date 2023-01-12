He Allowed His Girlfriend’s Brother To Move In After Getting Laid Off, But He Refused To Get Rid Of His Dog Because Of Her Brother’s Allergies And Got Accused Of Choosing A Pet Over His Family

This twenty-three-year-old man had been living with his girlfriend Ann, who is twenty-two, and his beloved dog named Bo. But, just recently, Ann’s twenty-five-year-old brother, Al, was laid off from work and could not afford to pay his rent.

So, Ann ended up asking if her brother could stay with them for a short while. And at first, he did not mind at all.

“Ann is not on speaking terms with her parents, and I assumed Al probably wasn’t either and did not have a place to go,” he explained.

“Plus, I really loved Ann, and I wanted to show her how important she was to me.”

The only problem, though, was that Al reportedly had a “mild” dog allergy. So, when he spoke with both his girlfriend and her brother, he said he would do his best to accommodate the allergy. However, he made it clear that under no circumstances would he ever get rid of Bo.

Now, he claims that both Ann and Al said they understood. Al even revealed that his allergy was “not too bad.”

So, they went ahead with the move-in. But, from the start, he realized that Al was not a great roommate.

First of all, his girlfriend’s brother seemed in no hurry to move out– since Al would spend all of his time either sleeping in or playing video games instead of conducting a job search.

In terms of chores, his girlfriend’s brother also never pitched in either. He claims that Al would do things like let laundry pile up and then “act confused” whenever he was told he had to do his own laundry.

