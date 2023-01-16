He Forced His Son To Go To School The Day After Staying Up Late And Secretly Watching Netflix, But His Wife Thinks That Was Too Harsh Of A Consequence

This man and his wife currently have a son, who is almost twelve-years-old and currently attending sixth grade.

And even though his son is reportedly a good kid, he claims that his son is also “like all twelve years olds” and enjoys testing boundaries.

Anyway, a few days ago, he woke up in the middle of the night and noticed that the family iPad was missing. It was normally kept on top of a desk in the living room.

So, he decided to check if any of his children had the device in their rooms.

He first went into his son’s room and found him watching a Netflix movie on the iPad. Now, his son did not hear him enter the room since he had been wearing headphones at the time.

This meant that his son was pretty surprised to see him, and he told his kid to get to bed– especially because it was already around 2:00 a.m.

Well, the following morning rolled around, and he had to wake his son up at 6:00 a.m. for school. And even though his child was up late the night before, he still woke his son up at the normal time.

But, immediately after waking up, his son started complaining about being too tired to go to school. He refused to put up with that, though.

“I told him that was too bad, and his consequence for staying up late was having to go to school,” he recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.