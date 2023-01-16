He Kicked Out His Sister-In-Law After Finding Out She Had Been Trying To Take Money From His Three Children 

This forty-eight-year-old man currently lives with his wife, who is forty-seven, and their three children. They have two sons, who are eighteen and thirteen, as well as a sixteen-year-old daughter.

Just a few months ago, though, his forty-five-year-old sister-in-law was kicked out of her place. So, she moved in with him and his wife, and they have all been living together ever since.

Now, for context, he has a job that pays a generous salary and allows him to spoil his children a bit. However, he also wants his children to learn the value of a hard-earned dollar.

So, every single week, he and his wife provide each child with a fifty-dollar allowance to spend on anything they want. Then, his children have the opportunity to earn more money by completing chores around the house.

His sister-in-law also has a job that provides her with enough income to live a comfortable life. And while living with them, she was supposed to be saving up in order to find a new place.

Just last week, though, it appears that his sister-in-law overheard a conversation between his wife and his eldest son.

Apparently, his son had been asking his wife what chores he could complete in order to earn seventy-five dollars.

And afterward, his sister-in-law was shocked and asked if he and his wife really gave their children that much cash. She even claimed that was way too much money for kids to have.

“But we told her they were our children, and we could give them however much we saw fit,” he recalled.

