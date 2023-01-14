He Made A Hilarious Video About How Different Dog Breeds Would Act If They Went Out On A Date

Have you ever looked at your dog and wondered how they would act if they were human? TikToker Jonny, @jauncydev, has wondered the same thing and brought this to life in a recent TikTok video.

He took several dog breeds, like Golden Retrievers; Dobermanns; and Great Danes, and made a skit about what each breed would be like if they were to go on a date.

First on his list was what the highly energetic Golden Retriever would say.

“Hi, Jessica! Oh my god! It’s so nice to meet you! I’m so excited!” he said in character. “So, I’m thinking after dinner, we go to the park, and we play some Frisbee!”

Jonny really nailed the personality of each dog. With each scenario that he creates, it’s so easy to see how that specific dog breed would say certain things or act in a certain way if they were a human.

He also relates each breed to things that people really do. For example, his Afghan Hound is like an Instagram Influencer who loves to take pictures of their food before they eat.

“Wait! Ohmygod, don’t eat that!” he said as the Afghan Hound. “I want a picture. I love it.”

There are certain breeds that are so characteristically human, as Jonny points out. The Dobermann is the quintessential frat boy who’s too cool for anything other than talking about himself.

“I’m super chill when I’m in a relationship,” he said. “You know, just like to text me in the morning and then every 20 minutes after that.”

