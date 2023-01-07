Her Teenaged Son Left Her Front Door Wide Open Again, And Their Cat Has Been Missing Ever Since, So She Hit Her Breaking Point And Sent Her Son To Stay With His Dad

This forty-five-year-old woman is currently a single mom, and she does not have many rules. However, she does expect her children to follow the few rules she has in her home since they are for safety and common courtesy.

She claims that her oldest son, who is eighteen, has always had difficulty understanding that.

According to her, he often does not follow the rules and is also extremely irresponsible– not understanding how much his actions affect others.

More recently, her son has also been acting out. Whenever he does something wrong, he will apparently become “irrationally angry” or attempt to rationalize his behavior.

“Any comment, even constructive criticism, is met with aggressive anger and name-calling,” she said.

Even her son has admitted to having anger issues, too, and is reportedly working on them by going to a therapist regularly.

Still, the progress has been slow. And now that her son is legally an adult, he has become more aggressive.

Whenever she gets into a disagreement with him, her son will scream at her, call her names, and claim that she can no longer tell him what to do.

On top of that, her son has made some pretty poor decisions that have reportedly impacted her family in a negative way.

