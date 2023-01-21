Here Are 5 Reasons You’re Probably Completely And Utterly Scaring Men Off When They Try To Date You

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Yes, some men are easy to scare off and will run at the slightest indication that the relationship is getting serious. However, that does not mean you are entirely blame-free in every situation. You could be doing certain things to run off men without realizing it.

So, to help you avoid running off every man you date, here are five reasons men get scared off when dating you. This list is not likely to run off all men – as some can handle more than others. However, it is still good to have the information just in case a guy you like happens to be getting cold feet regarding the relationship.

Reason #1: You make plans for the future WAY TOO SOON.

It can be tricky to gauge how far in the future you can make plans with a new partner. Making plans for the future is always challenging.

I like to abide by a general rule of thumb: never make plans for longer than you’ve been exclusive. So, for example, if you’ve been dating for three months, do not plan anything further into the future than three months. I like this rule up to a year – after that, future planning is open season in my book because, at this point, you probably have an idea of where the relationship is headed.

If you have been dating a guy for a week and throw out the idea f him being your plus one at a family wedding six months from now – you are probably scaring him off.

Reason #2: You talk about your ex, A LOT.

NOBODY likes it when their partner talks about their ex. If you start dating somebody and bring up your ex in every conversation, you are likely scaring off men.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.