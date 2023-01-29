His Son Refused To Do A Mother-Son Dance With His New Wife, So He Actually Got Up And Left The Wedding

This man has a son named Jordan, who is now 27-years-old. But, back when his son was just 13, his ex-wife– Jordan’s mother– sadly passed away.

So, about three years later, he dipped his toe back into the dating pool and met a woman named Natalie. And at that point, Natalie also entered his son’s life.

It soon became clear, though, that Jordan never really considered Natalie to be his mother.

Instead, he claims that his son always refused to let Natalie get close. Jordan also reportedly “shut down” any attempt Natalie made to have a close stepmom-stepson relationship.

So, just a few months after he got remarried to Natalie, his son actually moved out and decided to live with his sister– Jordan’s aunt.

Now, as the years passed by, Jordan and Natalie did start to reconcile their relationship. He claims that his wife and son even started seeing each other more often, too.

Plus, this past year, Jordan got engaged– and both he and Natalie were invited to celebrate the big event.

Jordan’s wedding just took place a few days ago, though, and it did not go as smoothly as he had hoped.

Upon arriving, he noticed that the wedding’s atmosphere was beautiful, and everything went great for a while.

