If You’re Planning A Night In On Valentine’s Day, Check Out This Special Pasta Recipe

It can be challenging to figure out what to do for Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re prone to putting off planning until the last minute. But whatever you do, it has got to be creative and romantic. Plus, it needs to top last year.

Here’s a suggestion: cook your bae a delicious dinner from the comfort of your own home. It doesn’t require you to spend a ton of money, and you can set the mood. So turn your home into a romantic wonderland and have dinner by candlelight!

TikToker Sierra Georgitsis (@spoonfulofsi) has a last-minute Valentine’s Day dinner idea for those who are procrastinators. And it’s a pasta dish! Who doesn’t love pasta?

Instead of rushing around hoping to find a dinner reservation at restaurants that are already fully booked, head to the grocery store to pick up a few essential items for this fast and fancy meal.

Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

-1/2 pound of pasta

-1/2 yellow onion

-3 to 4 garlic cloves

-15-ounce can of diced tomatoes

