In 2017, She Vanished After Abruptly Canceling A Trip To Poland To Celebrate Her Father’s Birthday: Now, 5 Years Later, Newly Recovered Text Records Raise Even More Questions In The Unsolved Case

In 2017, Anna Maciejewska was a forty-three-year-old wife and mother to her four-year-old son living in Malvern, Pennsylvania. But, on April 10 that year, she reportedly left for work at about 9:45 a.m. and has never been seen again.

According to Anna’s husband, who last saw her that Monday morning, she left for work “in a panic.” Then, she failed to return home that evening and was eventually reported missing two days later, on April 12, 2017.

Anna’s disappearance sent shockwaves throughout the Pennsylvania community and even tugged on heartstrings abroad. She was originally born in Warsaw, Poland, before moving to the U.S.

So, at the time of Anna’s disappearance, her parents, Giannina and Zigmund, were thousands of miles away with countless unanswered questions. And to this day, they are still searching for their daughter over five years later.

“It is five years, but I remember as it happened yesterday,” Giannina said in an interview with NBC10.

Anna’s parents remember her as a “brilliant” woman who loved doing math, playing sports, and caring for her son. Yet, every day, they are forced to relive the painful moment when their daughter vanished.

“We have no idea what could have happened to her,” Giannina revealed.

Anna last spoke with her parents on March 28, 2017, to plan a trip to Poland. That visit was meant to celebrate her father, Zigmund’s, eightieth birthday since the father-daughter duo had a very tight-knit relationship.

But then, the very next day, on March 29, 2017, Anna canceled the trip out of the blue.

