She Decided To Pull Out Of Her Sister’s Wedding After Learning That Her Sister Invited A Bunch Of Single Men And Was Going To Play Matchmaker At The Event, But Now Her Whole Family Is Angry At Her

When this young woman was seventeen years old, she started dating her late husband. They fell head over heels for each other, ended up getting married during their twenties, and even had five children together.

But then, about five years ago, her husband tragically passed away at only thirty-one years old– leaving her and her very young children behind. So, as you can imagine, the last few years have been incredibly challenging.

In order to cope with the grief, though, she decided to throw herself into focusing on parenting her children, as well as partaking in hobbies she enjoys and furthering her career. She also admitted to having absolutely zero interest in trying to get back into the dating pool or find a new partner.

Her family, on the other hand, appears to have completely opposite motivations. Apparently, some of her family members– and specifically her sister– have tried to “encourage” her to find a new partner, find a father for her kids, and simply find more love.

Understandably, though, she simply is not interested. And she claims to have told her sister this repeatedly over the years.

In fact, even as a teenager, she reportedly had zero interest in dating guys. But, after meeting her late husband, she claimed that he was just the exception.

“I loved him. I was best friends with him. We were compatible in every way, and we found a relationship that worked for the two of us. It gave us a life better than we had planned on,” she explained.

Now that she is in her thirties and a widow, though, her interest in dating has never been “sparked” again.

So, she has begged her sister to try and understand that; to realize that she is currently living the life she wants to live and is not just some “broken-hearted shell” of a person.

