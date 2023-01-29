She Lives Off The Grid In A Little Cabin In Montana, And She’s Breaking Down The Pros And Cons Of Her Lifestyle

If you’re looking for the best place to start your off-grid lifestyle, try heading out west to Montana. Montana is the fourth largest state in the U.S., so it’s got a lot of vast open spaces surrounded by untouched nature that are ideal for off-grid living.

It’s a great choice if you want to live far away from crowded, polluted cities. However, Montana winters can be severe. The temperatures can drop below zero, making living off-grid a challenge.

TikToker Emma Clostio (@memzeyrose) lives off the grid in a cabin in Montana, and she’s breaking down the pros and cons of her lifestyle for those who are wondering what it’s like.

For starters, it’s always a sweet relief when spring finally breaks through and the sun shines all day.

But one aspect of spring that Emma finds annoying is the amount of mud that seems to develop everywhere.

“So this is what I’m talking about as far as mud goes,” said Emma as she pointed the camera at a large patch of dirt and water.

“It’s just so deep. This puddle is like five inches deep, and it’s terrible. And this is the only part I hate about spring. It’s the mud!” she exclaimed.

After spring arrives, Emma also is able to use some of the appliances that wouldn’t work in winter, like her blender and coffee maker.

These appliances are powered by solar panels she has set up. And obviously, we don’t get much sun in winter.

