She Lives Off The Grid In Alaska And Only Works 15 Hours Per Week: Here’s How She And Her Husband Can Afford To Do This

It is a well-known fact that modern living can be stressful. Rent is skyrocketing, the cities are overcrowded, and your nine-to-five makes you feel dreary and worn out every single day because you can barely afford to buy anything, even with a full-time job.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could just escape it all by living off the grid? You wake up in the morning totally unbothered, breathing in the crisp, fresh air and surrounded by nature. And you can get away from other humans and the pressures of society.

Especially since the pandemic, a lot of us have been craving our own space far from the chaos of other human beings.

Living off the grid sounds like a dream come true. But, for many, that’s all it will ever be. A dream. Because it sounds impossible, right?

But what people don’t know is that they are fully capable of doing such a thing. If you’re looking to live off the grid, TikToker @fiddleheadacres is explaining about off-grid life in Alaska and how she and her husband survive off of so little income. And you can do it too!

Lia and her husband, Trevor, used to live in Phoenix, where he worked fifteen-hour days or more. Now, they are able to afford their lifestyle, with just Lia working only fifteen hours per week in a remote position. Countless TikTok users are asking how they’re doing it.

In the viral video, which has received over five million views, Lia revealed that she is currently the only person working in their household.

And no, she’s not making $100 per hour at her job. So how are they able to afford anything?

“What you have to keep in mind is that we don’t have any expenses because we are off-grid in Alaska. We own our land; we own our house. We own our well,” Lia shared.

