She Refused To Let Her Youngest Daughter Attend Her Eldest Daughter’s Wedding Because Her Youngest Wanted To Show Up In An “Emo Outfit”

This woman has two daughters– her eldest, Ashley, is 26-years-old, and her youngest, Alex, is 15. And because of their age difference, she claims that Ashley and Alex do not really get along that well.

However, after Ashley got engaged, that started to change– because apparently, her eldest allowed Alex to help out with all of the wedding planning.

“It was really nice of her to include Alex in this,” she added.

But the wedding was just a couple of days ago. And unfortunately, it did not go quite as planned.

For context, everyone was supposed to attend wearing formal attire. So, prior to the event, she and Alex both purchased long dresses. Alex’s dress was sage green– which was a departure from her normal wardrobe.

“Alex normally wears emo clothes at the moment, which is fine,” she said.

Still, she thought her youngest daughter understood that for Ashley’s wedding, there would be a much different dress code expectation.

Well, come the day of the wedding, Alex reportedly walked down their stairs at home in a pretty shocking outfit.

She claims that her daughter had cut a slit in the green dress that was so high she could see Alex’s underwear when she walked fast.

