She Rehomed Her Late Son’s Puppy To A Coworker Instead Of Giving The Pup To His Girlfriend, And Now His Girlfriend Is Furious

Unfortunately, this woman’s son passed away unexpectedly. And even though he was an adult, she claims that he was the one child out of her three children who remained really close to her into adulthood.

Don’t get me wrong– she has no problem with her other two kids. They just do not really reach out anymore, and she has been really missing her late son.

So, as you can imagine, the grieving process has been exceptionally challenging.

Aside from dealing with the loss, though, she also had to figure out what to do with her son’s pets. After he passed, he left two dogs behind. And honestly, she just did not have the energy to care for two pups at the same time.

It is also important to note that her son had lived at home. So, she ultimately decided to keep the older dog– since it was accustomed to their routine and required less care.

Then, she realized that her coworker had a major soft spot for animals. Plus, the coworker was reportedly young and had no problem walking the puppy often and providing the pup with all care to live a happy and healthy life.

So, on Tuesday, she opted to give the puppy away and dropped it off at her coworker’s house.

And quite frankly, she felt like it was a great decision. First of all, her coworker is very trustworthy– so she won’t have to worry about the puppy’s safety.

Second, she will still be able to arrange puppy playdates for the two dogs to get together whenever she has time.

