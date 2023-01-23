She Was Born With A Rare Condition That Causes A Patch Of Her Hair To Be White, And Now That She’s A Bridesmaid In Her Brother’s Wedding, She Was Told She Would Be Kicked Out Of The Bridal Party Unless She Dyes Her Hair

This young woman is now 20-years-old. But, back when she was an infant, she was born with a rare condition that caused a large patch of her hair to be white.

When she was a kid, she did try to dye the patch to match the rest of her hair– which is naturally dark brown.

But, every time, it would burn and leave rashes on her head. Plus, the dyed hair would eventually fade back anyway.

So, ever since then, that section of her hair has always just remained white. And while this was not a huge issue in the past, her locks have started to cause some major drama between her and her soon-to-be sister-in-law.

For context, her older brother, who is 27-years-old, will be getting married in just one month. He is engaged to his fiancée, May, who is 25, and she will be one of May’s bridesmaids.

Anyway, just a couple of days ago, her family and May got together to have a large dinner party in order to touch base about the wedding plans. Plus, everyone just wanted to spend some quality time together.

But, things turned hostile pretty quickly while they were eating because out of nowhere, May told her that she should schedule an appointment at the hairdresser soon.

Now, she was caught off guard and asked her brother’s fiancée why. Then, May said something that was beyond rude.

“May said I needed to get ‘that thing’ covered up for her wedding pictures,” she revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.