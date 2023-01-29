She’s A Woman Working In The Construction Industry, And She’s Pointing Out One Major Fashion Difference Between Work Clothes Made For Men And Women That’s So Annoying

It’s not a secret that pants designed for women have had a bad reputation because of one design flaw that keeps occurring after all these years of complaints. The pockets!

For years, those who wear pants designed for women have been complaining about pocket sizes. On countless pairs of women’s jeans, you will find pockets that can hardly fit anything bigger than a lighter.

Some women’s pants don’t even have front pockets! They’ll have just a seam to give the illusion of a pocket.

Although this is an annoyance for many women everywhere, imagine how frustrating it is for a woman working in a male-dominated workspace.

Take a woman working on a construction site, for instance. How is she supposed to fit any tools that she may need into those measly pockets that are sewn into women’s pants?

A woman on TikTok named Constanza (@technically.a.tech) recently called this issue to attention after duetting another TikTok user (@almostcaptainmorgan) who asked a question to women who work in male-dominated fields.

“What is your little daily reminder that things are quite made for you?”

Constanza, who has worked on various job sites as an environmental tech, replied with, “Pockets.”

Constanza then shows off pants that she bought from a company that claims they make workwear specifically for women.

