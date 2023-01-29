This Recipe Is Called Marry Me Chicken And Who Knows, Maybe If You Make It Your Partner Might End Up Proposing To You

Want to get proposed to on the spot? It’s been rumored that this chicken dish will have your partner dropping to one knee and popping the big question after just a taste of it.

So if you’re ready for a ring, give him a subtle little push by serving him some “marry me” chicken.

And yes, that’s actually what it’s called.

TikTok user Kimberly Alexis (@senseishorty143) has a thirty-minute recipe for marry me chicken that’s especially juicy and smothered in a creamy sauce.

It tastes like you spent a lot of time in the kitchen preparing it. But in reality, it was made in only half an hour!

So first, start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, season two large chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and garlic, then lay them onto a hot cast-iron pan.

Sear them for about four minutes per side to give them some color, and set them aside.

They won’t be fully cooked yet, but that’s okay. We’ll get back to them.

Next, add two to three cloves of chopped garlic to the same pan, and cook it until it’s fragrant. Then, pour a three-fourths cup of chicken broth, half a cup of heavy whipping cream, and one-third cup of shredded parmesan cheese.

Lastly, add in a handful of sliced sun-dried tomatoes.

