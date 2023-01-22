This Valentine’s Day, Show Yourself Some Love By Making These Heart-Shaped Churros

These totally irresistible heart-shaped churros are the best way to express your love for a friend, family member, or significant other. Or you can just gift them to yourself. What better way is there to show yourself some love?

TikToker @moribyan has an excellent recipe for heart-shaped churros that you can make for Valentine’s Day.

“This Valentine’s Day, skip the flowers and the chocolates and make these heart-shaped churros instead. And you don’t need someone special to make these for. That just means more churros for you!” she began.

Let’s dive into her easy-to-follow recipe! Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup of sugar

-1 teaspoon of cinnamon

-1 cup of water

-1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar

-6 tablespoons of unsalted butter, cubed

