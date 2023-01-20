You’re Definitely Going To Want To Make These Nutella Stuffed French Toast Sticks For Breakfast This Weekend

When I was younger, I went through a Nutella phase. I loved it slathered on everything, even eating it by the spoonful straight from the jar. It’s been a while since I’ve had Nutella, though, and I think it’s time we bring that era back.

Thanks to these French toast sticks, your search for the perfect weekend breakfast is now over. But they’re not just any ordinary French toast. Instead, it’s a fresh, new twist on an old classic.

And they are French toast sticks stuffed with creamy, delicious Nutella! They’re super soft, decadent, and packed with a sugary punch.

It’s a creative way to incorporate the chocolatey hazelnut spread back into your life.

Waking up to the aroma of this breakfast indulgence coated in cinnamon on a bright wintry day will feel and smell like heaven on earth, which will definitely make your weekend more exciting.

For this recipe from TikToker @nataliesanmartin, you’ll need six slices of bread with the crusts cut off. But if you want to leave the crusts on, that’s fine too.

Next, smear Nutella on each piece of bread, put the slices of bread together to make it into a sandwich, and then slice it into thirds.

Whisk together two eggs, one-fourth cup of milk, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Briefly dip the French toast sticks in the batter, letting the excess drip off before transferring them to a pan.

Then, melt some butter in a pan over low heat and toast both sides of the sticks until they are golden brown.

