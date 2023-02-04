After Her Friend’s Bag Got Stolen, They Decided To Be Their Own Detectives And Catch The Thieves

A woman named Jess (@jessicaellelamb) decided to take matters into her own hands after her bag was stolen from her house.

Her friend documented the hunt for her bag on TikTok, and the video went viral, garnering over three million views.

The adventure begins with Jess marching up and down the street, searching through the garbage bins for her bag.

Finally, she actually managed to get security camera footage of the thieves who stole her belongings.

So after a quick phone call to the bank to cancel her credit cards, the two girls hopped in the car and drove around all day, determined to catch the culprits now that they knew what they looked like.

Along the way, they stopped for a quick snack break and had an Ed Sheeran jam session, as best friends are prone to do.

They didn’t have any luck after driving around for hours, but just as they were about to cut their losses, they found the burglars while on their way home!

Jess notified the police, and a whole crew of officers arrived to chase them down.

While justice was being served, they danced outside in high spirits, ecstatic that their efforts had paid off.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.