After His Ex-Fiancé’s Sister Helped Him Realized His Ex Was Cheating, He Called Off The Wedding, Gave His 10-Day Honeymoon Vacation To Her, And Now His Ex Is Furious

When this 26-year-old guy was in high school, he met his ex-fiancé’s sister. And at the time, the sister started dating his best friend.

Then, come senior year, his ex’s sister ended up getting pregnant. So, she and his best friend tied the knot shortly afterward.

Anyway, once he graduated high school, he decided to join the military. He ultimately served for six years before getting medically discharged.

And once he left the service, he got a good job that allowed him to travel a couple of times each month, and he finally started dating his ex.

Spoiler alert: he and his ex eventually got engaged, and they started to plan a nice wedding together.

While the couple was finishing up some last-minute wedding planning, though, he noticed a strange text that popped up on his ex-fiancé’s phone.

It was from his ex’s sister, and it read, “Have you told him about what you did with your ex-boyfriend? If you don’t do it tonight, I will tomorrow.” Yikes!

Obviously, he started questioning his ex about what the text meant. And, if you could not have guessed, his ex just kept trying to play the whole thing off.

He was not going to let that cryptic message slide, though, and kept pressing his ex. So, eventually, she claimed that she ran into her ex during her bachelorette party but reassured him that nothing had happened.

