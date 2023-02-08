After She Turned 18, Her Stepdad Wanted Her To Pay Rent To Live At Home Before College, But She Refused Because It Was Clear That He Was Just Doing It Out Of Spite

This young woman from the UK just celebrated her 18th birthday last week. Unfortunately, though, the festivities were pretty short-lived– because the very next day, her stepdad told her that she needed to start paying rent in order to “live in his house.”

Now, she claims that her stepdad is quite conservative. She also revealed how she never expected to live at home rent-free forever. In this particular instance, though, she reportedly “knows” that her stepdad’s demands are out of spite.

Apparently, her mom and stepdad have been married for 9 years– during which they had two children together. She, however, is obviously not her stepdad’s biological daughter.

“And it’s clear I am a reminder that his wife was a…divorced woman before him. So, of course, I am being treated like a guest, and my mom is allowing it,” she explained.

According to her, though, it’s not like her stepdad even needs her money in order to make ends meet. Plus, she does not have much cash anyway.

Right now, she is preparing for her A-level exams, which will begin in mid-April and continue until July. She is studying all STEM subjects and hoping to obtain an offer for a medicine course at a prestigious university by achieving straight A’s on her tests.

Obviously, though, those kinds of grades will require her to study hard. And if she has to get a job at the same time in order to pay rent– which her stepdad has set at £100 every month– then she will not be able to dedicate enough time to her schoolwork.

On top of that, it’s not like she has any plans to live at her parent’s house past the summer. In fact, she will be moving out in September to attend college. And in the UK, all universities are funded by loans that cover everything and are completely the student’s responsibility.

So, her parents will not be financing any of her tuition or expenses– which makes her stepdad’s push for rent honestly just feel vindictive.

