Her Fiancé Said That She Looked Terrible In Her Favorite Color, So Now She’s Considering Getting Rid Of All Of Her Pink Items

This 30-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 31, got engaged not long ago. So, when they got together to eat dinner with a few close friends recently, they were asked how wedding planning was going.

During that conversation, the topic of bridal party colors also came up– prompting her friend to ask what her favorite colors were.

At that point, she shared how her favorite hues were pink and purple. But, for whatever reason, her fiancé felt the need to immediately jump into the conversation and tear down her appearance.

In fact, he actually said no to pink and claimed that “it looked terrible” on her.

This shocked her, too, since she really likes the color and owns a lot of pink items. She also pointed those things out to her fiancé.

Regardless, he just doubled down and told her that the color looked bad on her. And to say she was dumbfounded would be an understatement.

“I laughed it off and changed the topic. It’s not like I wanted pink as a bridal color. But his comment about how it looks terrible really struck me,” she recalled.

It also forced her to start overthinking a lot of things. For instance, she took stock of all the different pink items she owns– which are mostly just accessories or accent pieces.

She does wear a pink hoodie around the house often, but all of her other “typical” wardrobe items are other colors.

