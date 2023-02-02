Her Nephew Stole Her Son’s Toy Car And Refused To Give It Back, So She Snatched it Out Of Her Nephew’s Hands, And Now Her Family Is Furious

This woman is currently married, and she and her husband have one son who is 3 and a half years old. She also has a nephew who is the same age.

And recently, she, her husband, and her son went out with her in-laws and nephew. Everything had been going well, too, until her nephew spotted a toy car that her son had been holding in his hand.

For context, her son is extremely talented in identifying automobiles. In fact, he can name every single car he spots on the road despite still not being able to read or write yet.

She thinks this is an amazing ability, and she has chosen to encourage her son’s skill by purchasing him different models of cars each month.

“And I hope it keeps him engaged in this hobby until he finds something new,” she added.

Apparently, her nephew is also a “smart and good kid.” However, he is unable to name the cars– which she claims is completely fine. After all, her nephew is good at other things.

While the kids were playing together, though, her nephew actually took one of her son’s toy cars. Then, when he was asked to give it back, he started crying and throwing a bit of a temper tantrum.

So her nephew ended up bringing the toy car home with him. And she claims that during the two times they have met up with her sister-in-law and nephew since then, her nephew has still refused to give the toy back.

Now, she pointed out how if her son was not bothered by the toy being missing, then she would have just left it at that. However, he kept begging her for that specific toy.

