Her Parents Found Her Fake ID, So For Her Birthday, They Put 22 Candles On Her Cake Instead Of 19

Obtaining a fake ID is like a rite of passage for most teenagers. In all the coming-of-age movies, an underage high schooler gets a fake ID, uses it to buy beer, and automatically becomes everybody’s best friend.

So yeah, fake IDs are pretty common. A recent study has estimated that 15 percent of teens not yet in college and about 32 percent of college students have owned a fake ID.

A TikTok user named Ella (@ellajoy___) is one of those teens. And her secret was out when her parents discovered her fake ID that listed her age as 22.

They then put 22 candles on her birthday cake instead of 19, the age she was really turning.

In the viral video with over eight million views, Ella appeared to be completely mortified when her mother brought out the cake.

“When my parents put 22 candles on my birthday cake bc they found my fake,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Ironically, the icing on the cake was not the icing itself but the fake ID sitting on top of a small stand that was stuck into the cake.

Once Ella caught sight of what was decorating the cake, she began laughing due to embarrassment and could be seen covering her face using both hands in the short clip.

Ella and her parents’ reactions amused several TikTok users, and some even shared about the times they were busted for having fake IDs themselves.

