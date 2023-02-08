Here’s How You Can Make Her Sweet Valentine’s Day Centerpiece Starring Roses And Conversation Hearts

Set the mood by adorning your house with festive decorations for Valentine’s Day. On this romantic day, you’ll want to have hearts, fresh roses, and scented candles everywhere so your heart can be filled with love.

V-Day might still seem like it’s a while away, but the middle of February will creep up on us quickly!

So don’t wait; it’s best to start decorating now.

Here is an adorable and inexpensive Valentine’s centerpiece idea that will give your dining table some pizazz. Usually, a lot of thought and planning goes into creating centerpieces.

But TikToker Kate Lewis (@k8newyork) is demonstrating how easy it is to assemble this chic centerpiece with objects you most likely already have at home.

It’s the perfect addition of elegance whether you’re throwing a wild galentine’s party or having an intimate dinner for two.

Start by grabbing a large cylindrical glass vase. It should be large enough that you can easily fit a mason jar inside.

Pour a bag of conversation hearts into the vase. Once you have added enough candy to cover the mason jar inside the vase, stack an additional mason jar on top of the first one.

Continue dumping in more conversation hearts, filling the vase almost all the way to the top. Finally, stick a handful of fresh white roses into the mason jar in the vase.

