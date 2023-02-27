His Girlfriend Is Furious With Him For Spending More Money On His Daughter Than Her During A Shopping Trip

This man has shared custody of his 14-year-old daughter, who goes to stay with him every other weekend.

So, in anticipation of the visits, he always tries to plan something fun to ensure that his daughter enjoys her time with him.

Now that his daughter is a teen, though, planning cool activities has become a bit more challenging.

“I can’t just take her to the playground as I used to,” he said.

He also remembers how when he was a teenager, the last thing he wanted was to hang out with his parents. So, he keeps that in mind and tries to come up with more “grown-up” activities for himself and his daughter.

For instance, they will get dinner at fancy restaurants, go off-roading with ATVs, or he will teach her how to drive– on non-public roads, of course.

And during a visit just last weekend, he decided to take his daughter clothes shopping– an activity that nearly every teen girl loves.

Before the outing, he also basically told his daughter that she could pick out whatever items she wanted. Then, he would cover the costs– as long as they were within reason.

However, it is important to note that he also has a girlfriend. And even though he and his girlfriend do not live together yet, his daughter met his girlfriend and appeared to approve of their relationship.

