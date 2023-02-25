His Sister-In-Law Absolutely Lost It When He Called His Wife The Most Gorgeous Woman Alive In Front Of Her

Have you ever been single and felt a little melancholy when you overhear couples saying sweet things to each other? Have you ever freaked out over it?

One man is wondering if he made a bad decision after complimenting his wife in front of his newly divorced sister-in-law.

He’s a doctor, and his wife works a lot. During busy work days, they don’t get much of a chance to spend time with her.

When they are together, they’re very cuddly and affectionate but keep their displays of affection very tame around other people.

Recently, his wife’s sister has been staying with them since she divorced her husband. He explained that she’s been taking it quite hard, especially since she had an Indian-style wedding, and in that culture, there is a lot of negative stigma surrounding divorce.

Besides her rough relationship status, he noted that his sister-in-law had been a great roommate. She respected the house rules and always cleaned up. However, things got weird after a recent movie night.

He and his wife got off work at 5:00 pm one night, which was very rare for them.

“We decided to watch a movie together after a while, and we were lying on the couch cuddling, sweet talking to each other a little bit,” he explained. “Her sister came into the room, sat on the other couch, and watched the movie.”

During the movie, they occasionally whispered to each other, saying sweet things. He actively tried not to be too loud, knowing his sister-in-law was in the room.

