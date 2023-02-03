His Teenage Daughter Is Battling Mental Health Struggles And Had Been Spending All Day And All Night On Her Computer, So He Began Changing The WiFi Password Every Day, And His Daughter Now “Hates Him”

This man has a 17-year-old daughter named Kim, who has been struggling with her mental health. It has even gotten to a point where she has refused to go to school nearly every day.

In fact, Kim only went to school for a total of four days in January. And even though he and his wife have been working with the school in order for Kim to obtain her homework digitally, his daughter has not been keeping up with it.

So, they have since gotten Kim into therapy as well as counseling through the school last fall.

“But the results of that have been mixed, as I don’t think Kim is putting in the necessary work on her end. She is on medication, but we are still working with her doctor to find the right combination to meet her needs,” he explained.

He also claims that if his daughter had “her way,” then Kim would just spend every day in bed and on her laptop. Apparently, that is pretty much what she does already, too.

Kim reportedly does not help around the house, doesn’t work, doesn’t go to school, and doesn’t eat any meals with the family. Instead, she will sit in her room, glued to her computer, all day and all night.

Now, he claims that he and his wife have tried “so many different things” to help their daughter. However, nothing seems to help Kim make any positive changes.

“It’s infuriating and heartbreaking at the same time,” he admitted.

Although, he did recognize that one constant throughout all of Kim’s struggles has been devices– specifically her computer and phone.

