Making Lava Cake Isn’t Too Hard To Do At Home And Here’s How You Can Whip This Up

There is no better way to finish off an intimate, fancy dinner than with a lava cake for dessert. This rich, chocolatey cake hits all the right notes of romance.

When you love someone, you always want to make sure they’re being fed well. And this molten lava cake does just that.

Don’t buy this at the store. Make it yourself and impress your date, partner, or spouse with your superb baking skills.

And you’ll blow your sweetheart away with this expression of love, devotion, and commitment.

A TikToker named Cassie (@cassie) has an easy recipe for lava cake. With the use of only six common ingredients, you can have your cake fresh out of the oven and on the table in no time.

Start by melting a stick of butter and about five squares of chocolate in the microwave. Next, whisk it together until the mixture is smooth. Add one and a quarter cups of powdered sugar and stir the sugar in.

Then, separate three egg yolks. Pour the yolks into the chocolate mixture. Add two more eggs and a half cup of flour.

Of course, keep whisking everything together. Next, carefully pour in a drop of vanilla.

Pour the chocolate batter into two greased heart-shaped ramekins. Make sure they are well-oiled. This will prevent the cakes from sticking to the dishes.

