On A Night Out To Celebrate Her Sister’s Birthday, A Man Followed Her Home And Got Inside Her Apartment

What started as a fun night out for her sister’s birthday became a terrifying mess after she returned home and had to deal with an unwanted visitor.

She’s only 20-years-old and was out with her sister and friends to celebrate her sister’s birthday. After eating dinner and roaming around the city for a while, she decided to head back home, leaving her sister and some remaining friends to keep partying.

Before heading home, a friend texted her and asked if she wanted to get together to watch a movie. She said yes, and met him at her apartment.

She noticed an unfamiliar car parked outside her apartment but figured it was for one of her neighbors and went ahead inside. What happened next was completely unexpected.

While she was changing and her friend scrolled through Netflix, she heard a knock at her door.

She opened the door without knowing who it was, which she now admits was a terrible idea. Standing there was a tall man who looked like he was in his mid to late 20s.

“He asked where my sister was,” she explained. “I told her that I didn’t have a sister. He then asked for her by name.”

She kept trying to lie and tell him that she doesn’t have a sister, but he knew she did, as he continued to aggressively ask for her by name.

