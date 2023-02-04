She And Her Friends Were Each Served One Chicken Nugget For Dinner On Their Luxury Yacht Cruise

When you think of taking a cruise on a giant yacht, you probably imagine the most luxurious experience.

There are white sand beaches, turquoise waters that stretch out as far as the eye can see, spacious suites complete with an ocean view, and curated menus filled with food of the highest quality.

TikToker Allison Kuhn (@allisonkuhn3) is here to dash your fine dining expectations after posting a video of herself and her friends on a “5-star dinner cruise” in Istanbul, Turkey. The viral video has received over 22 million views.

In the video, a server can be seen going around a table full of guests trying to contain their laughter and setting a single chicken nugget on each of their plates.

Allison clarified in a follow-up video that everyone had a good time on the rest of the dinner cruise despite the whole chicken nugget fiasco. She recalled how a photographer approached them individually to snap a portrait of them.

Then, as they were laughing about the chicken nugget, a woman came up to the table and handed out framed photos of each person.

And even though the meal appeared far from five stars, Allison and her friends had a memorable experience during their time on the cruise.

“I know we made a joke about the singular chicken nugget we were served, but honestly, everyone on board was so nice. The boat was so fun. I never laughed so much in my life; I would do it again,” stated Allison.

