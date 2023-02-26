She Has A Recipe For A Juicy Greek Chicken Marinade That’s Full Of Flavor

When you’re working with a lean protein like chicken breast, your chicken dinners can get bland pretty quickly. If you’ve done it once, you’ve probably made your chicken the same way a million times.

You may be thinking that it’s time for you to try something new with your chicken, and if so, you’ve come to the right place.

Fall in love with chicken again after tasting this grilled Greek chicken. It will allow you to experience the taste of Greece without flying halfway across the world.

TikToker Sierra Georgitsis (@spoonfulofsi) has a recipe for Greek chicken marinade, with her video amassing over two and a half million views.

Her page is all about Greek recipes, which she breaks down, so they’re easy to follow and recreate. And this recipe is no different. So, here are her tips for creating a successful Greek marinade.

Ingredients:

-2 chicken breasts

-1 1/2 lemons

-4 garlic cloves

-1/4 cup of olive oil

