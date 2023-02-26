She Says That This Simple Herb Garden Will Only Cost You $40 To Make, Yet It Will Help You Save $400 In The Process

The costs of groceries these days are astronomical, with eggs soaring up to prices as high as $7 and a head of lettuce costing up to a whopping $11.

And let’s not even get started on how much grocery stores are charging for organic fruits and vegetables.

It’s enough to make you want to skip the stores altogether and plant your own garden. And it’s not a far-fetched idea at all! You don’t need to be a farmer to be able to grow your own food.

TikToker Nicole Johnson Burke (@gardenary) has a great gardening tip that’s straightforward and not too overwhelming for beginners or those who are limited on space.

“I’ve been using this style of planter for herbs for years, and it works so well–I haven’t bought those little bunches of herbs or plastic boxes of herbs from the store in a long time!” exclaimed Nicole.

You can grow $400 worth of herbs by creating this simple one-pot herb garden that only costs $40 to make. I’d say that’s an investment worth putting your money in.

And if you don’t have a backyard for an entire garden, you can put the herb container on your deck, patio, or apartment balcony. It’s practical and beneficial no matter where you live.

To set up the herb garden, you’ll need one galvanized steel tub and a drill to add drainage holes in the bottom of the tub.

Next, layer a weed cloth at the bottom and dump in a bag of high-quality topsoil that drains well. Following the soil is some coarse sand and compost.

