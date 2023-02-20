She Told Her Husband That His Friend Claimed She Was Too Ugly For Him, And Her Husband Freaked Out On His Friend During Boy’s Night

This woman and her husband have been together ever since they were teenagers. And apparently, her husband has always been very open about how his lifestyle would have been entirely different if the circumstances were swapped and they did not meet at such a young age.

Her husband’s friend, Jake, also feeds off those statements– and reportedly enjoys joking about how she was “lucky” to meet her husband when she did.

Now, she does not normally take those statements personally. More recently, though, Jake stepped way over the line.

She claims that not long ago, Jake brought up the same “joke” again when her husband was not around to hear.

Then, Jake reportedly “made a point” to tell her that he did not believe she and her husband would have wound up married if they had only ever met as adults.

That understandably caught her off guard, and she asked Jake why. But his answer was not any better.

Apparently, Jake claimed that her husband was the type of guy to date a ton of models “before bagging himself a trophy wife at 45.”

This obviously offended her, too. But she recalled how Jake just tried to turn the situation around to make himself look better.

In fact, he went on to say that she was too smart to “just be a trophy wife.” Jake also claimed that her husband would not have been her type if she met him as an adult since he “is a bit of a [jerk].”

