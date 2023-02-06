Strawberry Cinnamon Rolls Are A Great Idea For Breakfast On Valentine’s Day

Here’s another V-Day recipe you can make for your valentine. So there’s simply no excuse for not making your boo a homemade treat this year.

A TikToker named Winnie (@homemeide) has a recipe for strawberry cinnamon rolls. Her video has gained nearly nine million views.

I take it that many people are fans of the recipe, so you should go ahead and try it out for yourself. See what all the hype is about!

Here’s how to start on the strawberry cinnamon rolls. To make the dough for the cinnamon rolls, combine three cups of all-purpose flour, two tablespoons of instant dry yeast, two tablespoons of sugar, three-quarters cup of milk, a half cup of oil, and two eggs in a large bowl.

Cover the bowl and let the mixture rest for fifteen minutes. Then, come back and mix it for a minute before letting it rest again. Repeat this process three times.

Afterward, cover the dough and allow it to rest until it has doubled in size, which will take approximately two hours. While waiting, go ahead and prepare the filling for the cinnamon rolls.

For the filling, you’ll need a cup of brown sugar, a half cup of softened butter, two tablespoons of cinnamon (or more if you’d like), and about a half cup to one cup of diced strawberries. Mix well.

When the dough is ready to be worked with, punch it down and roll it out into a long rectangle. Spread on the brown sugar, cinnamon, and strawberry filling.

Next, roll everything up and cut the large roll into pieces that are one and a half inches thick.

