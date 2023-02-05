This Is Supposed To Be The Most Haunted Hotel In America, And It Sits On A Scam Artist’s Medical Dumping Ground

If you already feel a little anxious when you stay at a hotel, this story may not be the one for you!

There are lots of old, historical hotels that claim they’re haunted. This hotel, in particular, has been featured on tons of ghost-hunting shows because of the paranormal activity that occurs there. A bizarre discovery at the hotel in 2019 could explain why some guests believe the place is crawling with ghosts.

The Crescent Hotel & Spa in Eureka, Arkansas, claims to be “America’s Most Haunted Hotel.”

Built in 1886, the Crescent Hotel has been known as a place where several guests have “checked in but never checked out.”

In addition, multiple TV shows have visited to catch a ghost sighting, like Mystery Solved, TAPS, and more.

But you don’t have to have a camera and television crew to spot a ghost at the Crescent Hotel. Numerous guests have come forward with terrifying reports of ghosts in the main lobby, figures seen in windows, strange mists outside, etc.

A recent discovery made by the hotel’s landscaper during construction may explain why it is so haunted.

In 2019, while working to extend the hotel’s parking lot, the landscaper found a lot of ‘medical jars’ in the dirt.

As the landscapers pulled back more layers of soil, they found more jars. They seemed to contain mysterious things floating in liquid.

