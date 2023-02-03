This Recipe For Valentine’s Day Rocky Road Is A Sweet Treat Your Sweetheart Will Appreciate, And It Requires No Baking

Are you looking for a sweet treat for your sweetheart this February 14? How about making them the delicious dessert of rocky road?

Rocky road is a no-bake candy bar. It is thought to have originated from Australia for the purpose of disguising confectionery that had gone bad during the long trip over from Europe with cheap chocolate and nuts.

Now, it has become a holiday staple in many households. The key ingredients in traditional Australian rocky road include freshly melted chocolate, marshmallows, nuts, shredded coconut, and cherries or raspberries.

But recently, people on TikTok have been creating their own variations of the popular candy. You can throw in pretty much whatever you want and omit anything you don’t like.

It’s incredibly customizable. And there is something enticing about the different tastes and textures. Australian TikToker Hannah Weir (@_hannahweir_) has a unique recipe for Valentine’s-themed rocky road.

Anyone can make it. The hardest part is melting the chocolate and deciding what to put in it. So, really not that difficult.

Furthermore, the scrumptious pink dessert takes only minutes to make.

Start off with some white chocolate and melt it down to liquid in the microwave. Add a few drops of red food coloring to give the melted chocolate a pinkish hue.

Make sure not to add too much food coloring because it can harden the chocolate before you’re finished with the rocky road.

Cut up three already baked heart-shaped sugar cookies and add that to the chocolate. Then, throw in a handful of raspberry lollies, which are bite-sized jelly candies. Mix everything together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.