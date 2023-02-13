This Restaurant Manager Has A Crazy Story About A Stolen Reservation, And She Says It Happens More Than You Think

This story about a common and disappointing restaurant reservation issue on TikTok is so baffling. Still, thankfully, there’s a restaurant manager out there who is teaching people how to avoid it.

A young woman named Liz (@sincerely_lizz) recently posted to TikTok to tell users how the dinner reservation she made at a restaurant for her birthday was stolen by another party who lied and used her name at the hostess stand.

A restaurant manager named Kellie (@ambryrae) made a video responding to Liz’s story to tell viewers about a similar experience at one of the restaurants she managed.

“Please don’t be surprised when I tell you that this happens more often than not,” says Kellie at the start of her video.

While Kellie was working at this restaurant on a busy night, a party of seven people entered the restaurant without a reservation, looking for a walk-in table.

Kellie explained that they would have to wait about 45 minutes to an hour, and they could put their names on the waitlist. The party was put on the waitlist under the name Trish.

About 15 minutes later, a party of eight people with a reservation under the name Thompson entered the restaurant.

Kellie asked the Thompson party to wait a few minutes so the staff could finish prepping their table. Thompson said that was fine since most of the party was still outside.

About 10 minutes passed before Kellie called out, “Thompson, party of eight.”

