Who Needs A Three-Course Dinner When You’ve Got These Crockpot Chicken Parmesan Sliders?

After a long and busy day at work, who has the energy to prepare a proper three-course dinner for their family? So instead, let your crockpot do all the cooking for you!

TikToker Brooke (@mealsandmunchies) has a quick weeknight crockpot dinner that you can start in the morning before leaving the house for the day.

“This is a chicken parm sandwich that I made in a crockpot, and when I got home from work, it just took five minutes to assemble,” said Brooke.

Start by spraying your crockpot with cooking spray. Then, place three chicken breasts in the pot and season them with Italian seasoning.

Pour in a jar of marinara sauce and one can of diced tomatoes. Drain the tomatoes before adding them to the crockpot.

Cook the mixture on low for about eight hours. Then, when you return home from work and are looking forward to enjoying a well-deserved meal, your chicken parmesan sliders will be ready and waiting for you.

There are just a few more steps you need to take to finish them off and perfect them. In a small bowl, melt some butter and sprinkle in a bit of garlic salt and parmesan cheese. Mix it into a paste.

Next, grab some brioche buns and place them on a baking tray lined with foil. Layer a slice of provolone cheese on two halves of the bread.

Then, brush the top halves of the buns with the garlic butter mixture. Broil them for a couple of minutes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.