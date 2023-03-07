7 Houseplants That Are Safe For You To Have In Your Home If You’re A Cat Owner

Do you have a roommate who likes to chew on leaves? We’re talking about cats here, not a human. Keeping plants alive and well can be a struggle when your cat is keen on causing mischief and investigating them.

And then, you have to worry about whether or not your houseplant may be dangerous for your pet to be around. A panicked visit to the vet is no fun for anyone.

To keep your cat safe, choose the right plants for your home. Here are some feline-friendly options to pick from.

Spider Plant

If you want some greenery that can easily adapt to your living space, spider plants are the way to go. They require indirect sunlight and well-drained, moist soil.

They look fantastic sitting in a hanging planter, which is an excellent method for keeping it out of the way of nosy cats.

Spider plants are also fast-growing. So if your cat does decide to take a bite out of one, it’ll grow back new leaves pretty quickly.

Ponytail Palm

The ponytail palm looks like a mini tree. It gets its name from the plant’s long, draping leaves that resemble the hairstyle. Ponytail palms need lots of indirect sunlight and minimal water and fertilization.

