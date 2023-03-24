After Her Cousin Noticed She Was Wearing Pajama Pants At A Family Gathering, He Told Her She Would Never Be Able To Get A Boyfriend If She Keeps Dressing Like That

Those of us who aren’t in relationships can sometimes be too hard on ourselves for being single. The last thing we need is for others in our lives to mock us about not being with somebody.

One young woman recently freaked out after her older cousin told her she’d never get a boyfriend when she wore pajama pants to a family gathering.

She’s a single 20-year-old and recently went to visit some family members who live nearby. There was a gathering happening at her 37-year-old cousin Greg’s house.

She suffers from chronic pain and often has to prioritize her comfort. Since she knew this gathering would be small and laidback, she wore a sweatshirt and a pair of plaid pajama pants.

She figured no one would care about what she wore, and for the most part, she was right. But then, Greg sat down next to her on the couch.

He flat-out told her that she shouldn’t wear pajama pants outside of the house and that she’ll “never get a boyfriend” if she continues to wear them in public.

Then, Greg kept egging her on, having her describe where and when she wears her pajama pants.

“It also took every ounce of mental fortitude not to tell him I’m really not looking for potential boyfriends at family get-togethers,” she said.

Greg wouldn’t leave her alone and told her that guys wouldn’t be interested in her if she kept dressing the way she did at the gathering.

