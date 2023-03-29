He Canceled His Wife’s Birthday Dinner After She Said His Son’s Handmade Birthday Gift Looked “Ridiculous” And Told Him Not To Bring It To The Celebration

During his previous marriage, this 36-year-old man had a son who is now 15-years-old. But, his late wife sadly passed away, and he wound up getting remarried to his current wife about two years ago.

Now, he claims that his wife has a pretty good relationship with his son for the most part– even though the pair do encounter some disagreements from time to time.

And for context, his son actually has a background in the arts and woodworking. As a young boy, his son used to enjoy helping his father– his son’s grandfather– with woodworking.

So, his son eventually learned how to make beautiful handmade wooden items, and now, the teen gives the items as gifts to loved ones.

Anyway, it was recently his wife’s birthday, so he planned a dinner party at a pretty fancy restaurant. And the day right before the party, his wife wound up cleaning his son’s room and ultimately found what the teen got as a gift for her birthday.

It was apparently a handmade wooden tree with his name, his son’s name, and his wife’s name on it.

After finding it, his wife then talked to his son about the present. But what she said was pretty hurtful.

She claimed that while the tree was a very sweet gift, she didn’t want his son to bring the present to the restaurant or give it to her at dinner.

“Why? No idea,” he admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.