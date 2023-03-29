He Freaked Out On His Wife Because She Kept Making Negative Remarks About Their Newborn Daughter’s Appearance

This man and his wife recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into the world three weeks ago.

Before the pregnancy, though, his wife was diagnosed with depression and general anxiety disorder. So, ever since giving birth a few weeks ago, his wife has definitely been experiencing post-partum depression.

He also claimed that their first child– their son– looks just like his wife. In fact, his wife’s baby pictures look nearly identical to their son’s baby photos.

“And my wife is a looker, so my son is…cute, thank you very much,” he said.

But, his newborn daughter wound up inheriting more genes from his side of the family. So, her hairline has a widow’s peak– which he has had ever since he was a baby.

His daughter’s lips are also on the thinner side– like his– and she has a larger nose than his son’s.

This has meant that basically every day since his daughter was born just 21 days ago, his wife has made negative comments about their daughter’s appearance. More specifically, his wife keeps talking about how she is “so sad” that the baby girl got more of his features.

She has even said the comments directly to their baby, too. For instance, “Don’t worry, I’ll get you a nose job as soon as you’re old enough.”

His wife has also said, “I wish you had gotten more of my features. My family is beautiful, and all the women are timeless. Your dad’s family, not so much.”

