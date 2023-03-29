He Told His Wife That She Wasn’t A Princess After She Kept Playing Pretend Outside Of Playtime With Their Daughter, And He Found It Really Strange

Do you remember when you were little, and your mom or dad would play pretend with you? Well, this guy’s wife is happy to do the same while fostering the imagination of their daughter.

According to him, though, his wife has taken the whole “pretend” thing a bit too far.

“For the past several months, she has been eerily acting like a child,” he revealed.

Now, he realizes that when his wife does this with their daughter, it is just harmless play. But, he claimed that the degree his wife plays into the imaginary role– specifically a princess– comes across as really weird.

More specifically, his wife does not stop pretending to be a princess once her playtime with their daughter is over. Instead, she will actually continue acting like a princess with him, and he finds it really offputting.

“It’s the voice– and sometimes outside of playing– the outfits and her acting,” he explained.

He claimed that he has even tried to bring this up to his wife in the past, too, telling her to stop. But it appears that she hasn’t taken his comments seriously– because just recently, it happened again.

It all began when his daughter was playing with his wife, and his daughter wound up wanting to eat a mini pizza. So, she asked him to make her one, and he said yes.

Once he actually began cooking, though, his wife chimed and said, “Me too, because I’m a princess, too.”

